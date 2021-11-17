Menu

Canada

CFL’s top 3 rushers nominated for Most Outstanding Player honour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2021 6:34 pm
The CFL's top three rushers are up for this year's Most Outstanding Player award, as Montreal's William Stanback, Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey and Edmonton's James Wilder Jr. were nominated by their respective teams. View image in full screen
The CFL's top three rushers are up for this year's Most Outstanding Player award, as Montreal's William Stanback, Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey and Edmonton's James Wilder Jr. were nominated by their respective teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Stanback), THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Carey), THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Wilder Jr.)

The CFL‘s top three rushers are up for this year’s Most Outstanding Player award, as Montreal’s William Stanback, Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey and Edmonton’s James Wilder Jr. were nominated by their respective teams.

READ MORE: Stampeders’ leading rusher Ka’Deem Carey signs extension through 2021 season

The CFL’s nine clubs each submitted their nominations Wednesday for the league’s year-end awards.

Stanback entered the final week of the CFL regular season leading the league with 1,131 rushing yards. Carey (869) and Wilder (770) were next on the list.

READ MORE: James Wilder Jr. ready to charge with Edmonton Elks

Carey ranked second in the league with seven rushing touchdowns.

Three quarterbacks were nominated, with Saskatchewan’s Cody Fajardo, Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros and Toronto’s McLeod Bethel-Thompson getting the nod.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead, Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence and Ottawa receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon round out the outstanding player nominees.

Lawrence is also Hamilton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while Dedmon is also Ottawa’s pick for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Other double nominees include Lions linebacker Bo Lokombo (defence, Most Outstanding Canadian) and Elks kicker Sean White (Canadian, special teams).

The finalists for the awards, which also include Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and Most Outstanding Rookie, will be announced on Nov. 25.

The awards will be presented Dec. 10, two days before the Grey Cup takes place at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the CFL.

Click to play video: 'Santa, gifts for kids among plans for CFL Western Final in Winnipeg' Santa, gifts for kids among plans for CFL Western Final in Winnipeg
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagFootball tagEdmonton Elks tagCanadian Football League tagCalgary Stampeders tagCalgary Sports tagMontreal Alouettes tagCanadian Football tagCFL Football tagKadeem Carey tagWilliam Stanback tag

