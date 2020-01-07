Menu

Calgary Stampeders

Sports

Stampeders’ leading rusher Ka’Deem Carey signs extension through 2021 season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2020 4:49 pm
Calgary Stampeders Ka'Deem Carey (35) stretches during practice, in preparation for Grey Cup, in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday November 21, 2018. The Calgary Stampeders have signed running back Carey to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

The Calgary Stampeders have signed running back Ka’Deem Carey to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Carey had a team-leading 422 yards on 75 rushing attempts and two touchdowns through eight games in his rookie 2019 season. He also had 15 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders’ 2020 schedule released, marking 75th anniversary

Carey’s most productive rushing game of the season was a 143-yard performance in a Labour Day Classic victory over the Edmonton Eskimos. He missed the final five games of the regular season as well as the Western semifinal with an arm injury suffered in a Week 15 game in Toronto.

READ MORE: Stampeders sign offensive lineman Williams, defensive lineman Orimolade

“Ka’Deem is a talented and experienced player who performed well for us when given the opportunity last season,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing him at full strength and health in training camp as he competes for a key role in our offence.”

Prior to joining the Stamps, Carey played 37 National Football League games over three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CFLCalgary StampedersCanadian Football LeagueNFLNational Football LeagueJohn HufnagelChicago BearsKadeem Carey
