Crown seeks 1 year in jail for soldier who served cannabis cupcakes to colleagues

Send this page to someone via email

The prosecution is seeking a year in jail for a Canadian soldier who was convicted of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to eight soldiers during a live-fire training exercise in New Brunswick in 2018.

The defence lawyer for Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell is recommending she be dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces and demoted to the rank of private.

A sentencing hearing for the 28-year-old soldier is into its second day at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

Cogswell was found guilty on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and on one charge of disgraceful conduct, following a court martial in August.

She served the cupcakes to soldiers while operating a mobile field canteen on July 21, 2018, on the New Brunswick base.

Story continues below advertisement

A former commandant of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery School testified Tuesday that Cogswell’s actions potentially placed individuals in a great amount of danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.