Canada

Sentencing hearing today for New Brunswick soldier who served cannabis cupcakes

By Philip Croucher Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 7:01 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches' New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches
A New Brunswick pastor is in court Friday after public health officials accused his congregation of breaking masking rules and other COVID-19 health orders. Tim Roszell has more. – Oct 15, 2021

A sentencing hearing begins this morning for a New Brunswick soldier found guilty of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to Canadian Armed Forces members during a 2018 live-fire training exercise.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was found guilty on nine charges following a court martial in August.

She was convicted on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one charge of disgraceful conduct.

Read more: N.B. soldier found guilty of distributing cannabis-laced cupcakes to Armed Forces

Cogswell served the cupcakes to eight soldiers while operating a mobile field canteen on July 21, 2018, on 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf told the court the actions of Cogswell were “shockingly unacceptable.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said people were driving trucks, setting up large howitzer guns and handling ammunition while impaired, adding that the circumstances presented a potential for significant harm, including death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

