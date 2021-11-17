Thousands of animals have died in B.C. floods, thousands more need help: minister

Send this page to someone via email

“This is a very difficult time for agriculture in B.C. and our producers, especially in the Fraser Valley,” ​Lana Popham, B.C.’s minister of agriculture, said in a news conference Wednesday.

Thousands of animals have died in the floods that resulted from two days of record-breaking torrential rain.

Hundreds of farms have been affected by flooding, with some still underwater, Popham said.

She said there are some “difficult issues” the government is dealing with around animal welfare.

“We have thousands of animals that have perished and we have many, many more that are in difficult situations and we’re seeing an animal welfare issue develop.”

They are getting veterinarians to farms but Popham there will have to be euthanizations.

In addition, there are animals that have survived but are in critical need of food and supplies.

Cattle are seen on a farm surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Popham said officials have made contact with feed mills, and organizations across Canada to get access to food for the animals.

“Over the past few days I’ve been able to have FaceTime discussions with farmers and some of them are in their barns and some of their barns are flooded and you can see the animals that are deceased,” she said.

“This is an especially difficult time for livestock producers.”

Popham said in addition, the Agricultural Animal and Health Lab in the Fraser Valley has been flooded, and this is an essential facility for disease testing and testing milk. Testing centres in Alberta and Saskatchewan have now offered help at their testing facilities.

“This is early days in this disaster for agriculture,” she added. “Things are still unfolding but myself, along with our colleagues and the premier are committed to making sure agriculture is supported as much as possible.”

Popham said some farmers were able to tow cattle to safety through the rising water and while some were successful, others were not as the water levels became too high.

She also said some of the animals who did make it to dry land were “not in very good shape” when they got there but she didn’t elaborate.