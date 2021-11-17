Trudeau in Washington for meeting with Biden, Mexican president

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Washington, D.C., today for two days of meetings with U.S. officials and tomorrow’s Three Amigos summit.

The busy tour marks Trudeau’s first visit to the U.S. capital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister, who is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, arrives at Andrews Air Force Base this morning before participating in a question-answer session hosted by the Wilson Centre.

He will then spend most of the rest of the day meeting members of Congress before attending a gala this evening hosted by the Canadian American Business Council.

2:12 ‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week ‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week

Tomorrow, Trudeau is scheduled to appear in the morning at a local middle school alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

He will then hold individual meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden before three leaders gather for the Three Amigos summit to discuss the challenges facing North America.