Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau in Washington for meeting with Biden, Mexican president

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'What to expect as Trudeau heads to Washington for ‘Three Amigos’ summit' What to expect as Trudeau heads to Washington for ‘Three Amigos’ summit
WATCH: What to expect as Trudeau heads to Washington for 'Three Amigos' summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Washington, D.C., today for two days of meetings with U.S. officials and tomorrow’s Three Amigos summit.

The busy tour marks Trudeau’s first visit to the U.S. capital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada should show tough love with U.S. at Three Amigos summit, experts say

The prime minister, who is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, arrives at Andrews Air Force Base this morning before participating in a question-answer session hosted by the Wilson Centre.

He will then spend most of the rest of the day meeting members of Congress before attending a gala this evening hosted by the Canadian American Business Council.

Click to play video: '‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week' ‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week
‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week

Tomorrow, Trudeau is scheduled to appear in the morning at a local middle school alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: EV tax credit ‘not good news’ for Canada, ambassador to U.S. says

He will then hold individual meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden before three leaders gather for the Three Amigos summit to discuss the challenges facing North America.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagJoe Biden tagChrystia Freeland tagKamala Harris tagAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador tagUS Canada relations tagThree Amigos tagThree amigos summit tagTrudeau Biden tagTrudeau news tagTrudeau Biden meeting tagJustin Trudeau Joe Biden tagus-canada relationship tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers