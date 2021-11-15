Menu

Canada

Canada should show tough love with U.S. at Three Amigos summit, experts say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: '‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week' ‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week
'Three Amigos' summit: Trudeau, Biden, López Obrador to all meet in Washington next week

Business leaders in Canada are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to show some tough love when he visits the White House this week.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet face-to-face Thursday with U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Read more: Biden to host Trudeau, Lopez Obrador at White House on Nov. 18

It’s the prime minister’s first visit to Washington since Biden was sworn in 10 months ago — a short stretch of time that has left Canada with hard feelings.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says the end of the Donald Trump era may have lulled the federal government into a false sense of security.

Click to play video: '‘Buy American’ policies, Enbridge Line 5 and China are among Canada’s key ‘Three Amigos’ priorities: Ambassador' ‘Buy American’ policies, Enbridge Line 5 and China are among Canada’s key ‘Three Amigos’ priorities: Ambassador
‘Buy American’ policies, Enbridge Line 5 and China are among Canada’s key ‘Three Amigos’ priorities: Ambassador

Hyder likens the bilateral relationship to a marriage — one he says Biden is steering towards the rocks, whether the U.S. knows it or not.

As a result, he says, North America finds itself at a global competitive disadvantage compared to the rest of the world.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
