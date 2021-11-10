Biden to host Trudeau, Lopez Obrador at White House on Nov. 18

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Nov. 18.

The White House and Mexico’s foreign minister announced the summit on Wednesday, confirming a report by Reuters on Tuesday.

The meeting, which will be the first summit of the three leaders in five years, will address issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the competitiveness of supply chains in North America, according to minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Mexico will also be focusing on economic development in southern Mexico and Central America, he told a news conference.

Aside from taking part in the leaders’ three-way meeting, Lopez Obrador would also hold bilateral sessions with Biden and Trudeau, Ebrard said.

Story continues below advertisement

3:17 What’s ahead for Canada-U.S. relations during Joe Biden’s presidency What’s ahead for Canada-U.S. relations during Joe Biden’s presidency – Jan 20, 2021

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that the meeting between the three countries will “reaffirm their strong ties and integration” while also “charting a new path for collaboration on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing health security.”

Other topics on the table include climate change, immigration and equitable growth, the White House said.

“Strengthening our partnership is essential to our ability to build back better, to revitalize our leadership, and to respond to a widening range of regional and global challenges.”

— with files from Global News