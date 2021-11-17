Stolen truck and flat-deck trailer from Alberta found in Kelowna; arrest made

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into stolen vehicles led Kelowna’s Mounties to a truck attached to a flat-deck trailer that had been stolen from different locations in Alberta.

The flat-deck trailer had been reported stolen in August, from a business in Wabamun, Alta., while the Chevrolet pickup truck had been reported stolen from a residence in Millet, Alta., in October.

“Kelowna RCMP Target Team along with the assistance of Police Dog Services, arrested a 48-year-old man from Kelowna in the 2600 block of Ethel Street for possession of the truck and flat-deck trailer,” RCMP said in a press release.

They subsequently executed a search warrant at a residential property in the 800 block of Raymer Road in Kelowna in relation to this investigation. On the property, police recovered a Ford F150 that had been reported stolen in June 2021, from Vernon, B.C.

“It is common practice for criminals to use stolen vehicles to commit offences and for these vehicles be moved from one province to another,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release. “This is an example of criminal activity having no boundaries.”

The accused has since been released from custody on an undertaking to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2022. He is facing charges of driving while prohibited as well as and numerous criminal charges, including possession of property obtained by crime.

