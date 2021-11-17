Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen truck and flat-deck trailer from Alberta found in Kelowna; arrest made

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 3:11 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Global News Files

An investigation into stolen vehicles led Kelowna’s Mounties to a truck attached to a flat-deck trailer that had been stolen from different locations in Alberta.

The flat-deck trailer had been reported stolen in August, from a business in Wabamun, Alta., while the Chevrolet pickup truck had been reported stolen from a residence in Millet, Alta., in October.

Click to play video: 'RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna' RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna
RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna – Aug 3, 2021

“Kelowna RCMP Target Team along with the assistance of Police Dog Services, arrested a 48-year-old man from Kelowna in the 2600 block of Ethel Street for possession of the truck and flat-deck trailer,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suspects sought in Kelowna gas station robbery

They subsequently executed a search warrant at a residential property in the 800 block of Raymer Road in Kelowna in relation to this investigation. On the property, police recovered a Ford F150 that had been reported stolen in June 2021, from Vernon, B.C.

Click to play video: 'Five arrested after early-morning home invasion in Kelowna' Five arrested after early-morning home invasion in Kelowna
Five arrested after early-morning home invasion in Kelowna – Nov 10, 2021

“It is common practice for criminals to use stolen vehicles to commit offences and for these vehicles be moved from one province to another,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release. “This is an example of criminal activity having no boundaries.”

The accused has since been released from custody on an undertaking to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2022. He is facing charges of driving while prohibited as well as and numerous criminal charges, including possession of property obtained by crime.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagKelowna RCMP tagVehicle Theft tagStolen Vehicles tagBC Prosecution Service tagMillet tagpolice dog services tagWabamun tagKelowna RCMP Target team tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers