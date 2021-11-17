Menu

Headline link
Crime

Suspects sought in Kelowna gas station robbery

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:51 am
Suspect one is described as a man with a large build, who was wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, and brown shoes, and a dark mask, RCMP said.  Suspect two is described as a man of medium build, who was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark shoes with white soles. View image in full screen
Suspect one is described as a man with a large build, who was wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, and brown shoes, and a dark mask, RCMP said.  Suspect two is described as a man of medium build, who was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark shoes with white soles. COURTESY: KELOWNA RCMP

RCMP officers are looking for two men behind a Kelowna gas station robbery.

Two men entered a gas station on Springfield Road on Thursday at 1:08 a.m., and one threatened the employee with a pipe and robbed the store of cash and cigarettes while the other suspect stood watch of the door, police said.

They fled on foot, headed toward Cooper Road with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, police added.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this robbery,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

“Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have captured the suspects fleeing the area on their dash-cams.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP explain the criminal code that applies to the Remembrance Day disruption' Kelowna RCMP explain the criminal code that applies to the Remembrance Day disruption
Kelowna RCMP explain the criminal code that applies to the Remembrance Day disruption

The robbery unit of Kelowna RCMP general investigative services is heading the probe.

Anyone with any information on or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents' Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents
Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents – Nov 2, 2021
