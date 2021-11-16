‘It’s volatile and can change at any moment’: Similkameen River levels still high

Send this page to someone via email

Unprecedented flooding has wreaked havoc throughout communities in the Similkameen area.

The River Valley RV Park is nestled against the Similkameen River and has had to deal with flooding before, but residents say it has never been this bad.

“We went to bed that night, and the river was normal,” said the owner of the RV Park Ronda Wilkins. “Then the next morning it was up nine feet right to the top of the berm and all you could do was look at it.”

Floodwaters are receding in Keremeos but still pose as a risk to nearby residents.

“The critical danger from flooding along the Similkameen river from our best estimates has past,” said RDOS Information Officer, Erick Thompson.

“But there is always still a danger with debris in the water and more precipitation on the way. The situation is volatile and can change at any moment.”

The Regional District is urging residents to not travel unless necessary as bridges and other infrastructures are now compromised.

“The main bridge leading into Tulameen is the real concern right now – that is why access has been cut off,” Thompson said .

“Many of the roads as well in the surrounding area could pose as a hazard. People shouldn’t be traveling along those roads as they pose as a serious risk.”

Langley resident Jeremy Sharman attempted to go home to the Lower Mainland from Keremeos on Sunday but turned around in just a matter of minutes.

“We are grateful that we have somewhere to stay, at our in-laws’. But it is still scary being separated from our home,” Sharman said. “We have pets, and we were only planning to be here for a couple days, now we are stuck.”

Beyond Keremeos, most of Princeton is still under water after the Tulameen river breached dykes in several areas.

The RDOS began risk assessments on Tuesday, to properties in Tulameen and Coalmont. Residents in the area have been cut off since the flooding began.

“Search and Rescue and RDOS are going house to house along the river to assess what exactly the situation is. That will determine if anyone else needs to be evacuated or needs additional help,” Thompson said.

