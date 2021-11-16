2 people found dead in house fire in Town of Renfrew, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

RENFREW, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a home in an eastern Ontario that was the scene of a fire this week.

Firefighters responded to the residence on Fortington Street in the town of Renfrew, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Police say the two bodies were found in the home after the fire was extinguished.

They say they’re treating the fire as suspicious and the Ontario fire marshal’s office will be attending the scene to investigate.

Members of the Renfrew and Killaloe OPP Crime Units are assisting with the investigation and are asking anyone with possible information about the incident to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the bodies will undergo a post-mortem at Ottawa General Hospital on Wednesday to determine the cause of death, and that for the time being, the identities of the deceased are being withheld.

1:02 How Office of the Fire Marshal investigators process investigation scenes How Office of the Fire Marshal investigators process investigation scenes – Oct 22, 2021