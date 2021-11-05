Menu

Fire

Ottawa firefighters rescue occupant, 3 dogs from burning building

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:03 am
Ottawa Fire Services rescued three dogs and an occupant from a fire on Bayview Road overnight Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Fire Services rescued three dogs and an occupant from a fire on Bayview Road overnight Thursday. via Ottawa Fire Services

Three dogs and a resident were rescued from an overnight blaze at a home near Constance Bay, according to Ottawa fire crews.

Ottawa Fire Services said it received a 911 call early Friday morning from one of the occupants of a home in the 700 block of Bayview Drive, just off Dunrobin Road in the west end, reporting that flames had ignited the wall near the home’s fireplace and were quickly spreading toward the roof.

Crews arriving at the home were told someone was still inside on the second floor.

Read more: 12 townhomes under construction burn down in Ottawa’s west end

The occupant was helped out of the home and passed to the Ottawa Paramedic Service for treatment, while three dogs were also rescued inside and given oxygen, OFS said.

The fire had meanwhile spread to the attic and was tackled with a ladder truck to prevent further spread.

The blaze was declared under control at 4:16 a.m., OFS said.

A few firefighters sustained injuries but none were considered critical in nature.

An OFS investigator has been dispatched to determine a cause.

