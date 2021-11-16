Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for 2 suspects after $100K jewelry heist at Edmonton’s Southgate mall

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 8:46 pm
Edmonton-police-suspect-jewelry-store View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking for two suspects involved in a jewelry store robbery on Nov. 9, 2021. Courtesy: Edmonton Police

Edmonton police are looking for two men involved in a mid-afternoon jewelry store robbery last week.

Police said at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 9, two men entered the unnamed store in Southgate mall. One man showed staff a handgun while the other jumped over the counter and took an unknown quantity of gold necklaces, police said.

Investigators determined more than $100,000 of jewelry was taken during the robbery.

Read more: Edmonton police searching for suspect in violent assault and robbery

The suspects then left the store, exited the mall via the south entrance and jumped into the back seat of a red 2013 four-door Honda Civic with Alberta licence plate CKF-2443, police said.

Edmonton-police-suspect-jewelry-store -car View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking for two suspects involved in a jewelry store robbery where the thieves used a stolen 2013 Honda Civic (shown above) with Alberta licence plate CKF-2443 as their getaway vehicle on Nov. 9, 2021. Courtesy: Edmonton Police

According to police, the car had been reported stolen. The vehicle was reportedly last seen heading west on Whitemud Drive after driving through several red lights. No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives with the Edmonton Police Service’s robbery section hope the photos released on Tuesday will help with their investigation.

Both suspects are described as men between five feet six inches and six feet tall. At the time of the theft, they were wearing dark clothing, bandanas, toques and gloves. At this time, there is no description of the getaway car driver.

Anyone with information about the robbery or people involved are asked to contact the EPS by phone at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EPS tagyeg tagEdmonton Robbery tagSouthgate Mall tagJewelry Store Robbery tag$100K tagsouthgate robbery tagjewlery store robbery Edmonton tagrobbery Edmonton tagYEG jewelry theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers