Edmonton police searching for suspect in violent assault and robbery

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested one person and is looking for help identifying a second suspect wanted in a violent assault and personal robbery that occurred Wednesday, May 26 in southwest Edmonton.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. EPS responded to an assault in progress in a high-rise complex, located near 106A Street and 46 Avenue.

Alarm company personnel contacted the police while observing an active assault through the surveillance cameras in the condominium building.

According to EPS, a 61-year-old man was walking down the building stairwell to his vehicle that was parked outside at the time. He was then approached by two men.

The 61-year-old was repeatedly punched, kicked, and stomped before he was robbed. The suspects left the scene briefly leaving the man unconscious before they returned to steal more of his personal items.

The victim now remains in the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

When EPS arrived they found a man matching one of the suspect’s descriptions, hiding in a dumpster on the south side of the building.

James Dennis Winterburn, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and obstructing a peace officer.

Police continue to look for the second male suspect who can be described as between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, approximately six feet tall, clean-shaven, and wearing glasses.

EPS is searching for a male suspect (right) involved in an aggravated assault and personal robbery crime. Edmonton Police Services

Police are asking anyone able to identify the second suspect (on the right side of the photo) to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.