Man allegedly exposed himself to people at Etobicoke long-term care home: police

An arrest has been made after a man allegedly exposed himself to people at an Etobicoke long-term care home, police say.
Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday that between Oct. 9 and Nov. 9, a man went to a facility in north Etobicoke approximately five times and exposed himself to people there.
The statement said that on Nov. 9, 26-year-old Toronto resident Benjamin Rojas was arrested.
He has been charged with four counts of indecent act and appeared in court on Nov. 10.
Police said they’re concerned there may be other victims.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
