Toronto man arrested for alleged sexual assault during massage session

Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a massage therapy session near Adelaide Street East and George Street.

The alleged incident occurred on June 19, police said.

On July 30, Josef Pittman, from Toronto, was arrested. He is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and ask they come forward.

