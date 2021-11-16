SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 spreading in Kingston community with no known exposure: health unit

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 1:59 pm
KFL&A Public Health has announced that COVID-19 is spreading widely within the community. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health has announced that COVID-19 is spreading widely within the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Kingston-area public health unit says that COVID-19 is now spreading within the local community, and is urging locals to take precautions if symptoms arise.

“Unfortunately, our case investigations show that individuals are not always following public health guidance and are ignoring symptoms and delaying testing,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the region.

Read more: Employees needs to be screened for COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health

“This puts everyone in the community at risk. If you feel sick, or even if you just have mild symptoms, make the responsible choice and get tested to protect yourself and your community.”

The health unit says community spread happens when there are many positive clusters of cases in the community that cannot be accounted for by known exposures.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, in a press conference, Oglaza said that community spread was not being detected widely, and that cases were limited to clusters which could be dealt with by targeted interventions. It seems that has changed as of Tuesday.

This news comes as active cases have ballooned up to 179, the most the region has ever seen over the course of the pandemic.

More people are in hospital than ever before as well.

Click to play video: 'Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases' Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases
Some Ontario health units reinstate capacity limits amid rising COVID-19 cases

The health unit is urging locals to get fully vaccinated, limit indoor social gatherings, stay two metres apart and to wear masks indoors where distancing is not possible, and most of all – to stay home while sick.

The health unit recently sent a memo to the Chamber of Commerce noting that some vaccinated individuals were going to work while symptomatic, causing transmission in the workplace.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is now asking people to go back to basics in order to deal with the recent surge in cases.

New cases for Tuesday have yet to be announced. Oglaza will be addressing the media later in the day.

