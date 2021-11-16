Menu

Tech

Snapchat, Spotify, Google experiencing outages in parts of Canada: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 16, 2021 1:30 pm
Snapchat logo displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Snapchat logo displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 27, 2021. . (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Several social media apps and services were down on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users in both Canada and parts of the United States reported sites and services like Google and Google Cloud, Amazon, Snapchat and Spotify were experiencing outages as of around 12 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com.

Read more: YouTube, TikTok, Snap reluctant to support legislation, open to minor changes during Senate hearing

The website, which collects user-submitted problem reports, has also identified issues with retail site Etsy and Google’s Nest smart hub.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outages, or when they would be resolved.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News

© 2021 Reuters
