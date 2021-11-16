Snapchat, Spotify, Google experiencing outages in parts of Canada: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Several social media apps and services were down on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users in both Canada and parts of the United States reported sites and services like Google and Google Cloud, Amazon, Snapchat and Spotify were experiencing outages as of around 12 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com.

The website, which collects user-submitted problem reports, has also identified issues with retail site Etsy and Google’s Nest smart hub.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outages, or when they would be resolved.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

