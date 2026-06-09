Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Tony B.
    June 9, 2026 at 7:02 pm

    Yeah right, we should be making it harder not easier. When you see the lack of understanding of the basic rules of the road you must seriously question as to who thinks this a good idea.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

New B.C. drivers can now take learner’s licence knowledge test online

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 6:38 pm
1 min read
Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. in this file photo. View image in full screen
Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

ICBC will now allow new drivers in B.C. to take the knowledge test required for a learner’s licence online.

This will be for new drivers who want to obtain a learner’s licence for passenger vehicles and motorcycles, not for anyone seeking a commercial driving licence.

In a release, the B.C. government says this move will help cut down on wait times for other appointments at ICBC and will save people a trip to an ICBC office.

“By offering this test online, we’re giving new drivers more choice and convenience, especially people in rural and remote communities who used to have to commute far distances to take the test,” Attorney General Niki Sharma said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This is part of our work to modernize ICBC services so they’re more convenient, accessible and work better for everyone in British Columbia.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'ICBC CEO stands by no-fault model'
ICBC CEO stands by no-fault model

The new online test will be the same as the in-person version, but there are provisions in place to ensure people cannot cheat or get help from someone else.

The test must be done on a computer that has a camera and a secure internet connection, not a mobile device.

Security features will track webcam and mouse movements to make sure people complete the test on their own.

When someone passes the test, they must then visit an ICBC office to confirm their identity, take a vision test, and have their photo taken; then they will get their learner’s licence.

ICBC has procured Neumo, which delivers 86 per cent of all tests countrywide and is currently serving 23 North American jurisdictions, including B.C.’s in-office test, according to the B.C. government.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices