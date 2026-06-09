New B.C. drivers can now take learner’s licence knowledge test online

Send this page to someone via email

ICBC will now allow new drivers in B.C. to take the knowledge test required for a learner’s licence online.

This will be for new drivers who want to obtain a learner’s licence for passenger vehicles and motorcycles, not for anyone seeking a commercial driving licence.

In a release, the B.C. government says this move will help cut down on wait times for other appointments at ICBC and will save people a trip to an ICBC office.

“By offering this test online, we’re giving new drivers more choice and convenience, especially people in rural and remote communities who used to have to commute far distances to take the test,” Attorney General Niki Sharma said.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is part of our work to modernize ICBC services so they’re more convenient, accessible and work better for everyone in British Columbia.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:30 ICBC CEO stands by no-fault model

The new online test will be the same as the in-person version, but there are provisions in place to ensure people cannot cheat or get help from someone else.

The test must be done on a computer that has a camera and a secure internet connection, not a mobile device.

Security features will track webcam and mouse movements to make sure people complete the test on their own.

When someone passes the test, they must then visit an ICBC office to confirm their identity, take a vision test, and have their photo taken; then they will get their learner’s licence.

ICBC has procured Neumo, which delivers 86 per cent of all tests countrywide and is currently serving 23 North American jurisdictions, including B.C.’s in-office test, according to the B.C. government.