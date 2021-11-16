OPP, London police seize $32M in illegal cannabis, dismantle criminal origination

Send this page to someone via email

Following a 16-month investigation called Project Gainsborough, provincial police and their counterparts in London, Ont., have announced the seizure of $32 million in illegal cannabis and cannabis products.

The investigation, which started in June 2020, focused on an organization trafficking in illegal cannabis, selling products online with delivery services in the London, Kitchener, Hamilton and Toronto areas.

“Organized crime groups continue to be involved in the illegal cannabis trade as it continues to be a lucrative commodity and is often used to fund other criminal activities,” said OPP deputy commissioner Chuck Cox, with investigations and organized crime.

Cox noted that those involved in the illegal cannabis industry have also been linked to the trafficking of cocaine in the London area.

Story continues below advertisement

3:07 Black market still drawing many cannabis consumers Black market still drawing many cannabis consumers – Oct 17, 2019

Investigators also identified and dismantle two clandestine cannabis extraction labs located in Brampton and Middlesex County.

“These labs are often operated by unqualified individuals and usually contain highly flammable, expensive, and toxic substances, the danger includes the risk fo fire, explosion, harmful fumes, and environmental damage and waste,” said OPP detective inspector, Jim Walker.

Read more: City of London employee arrested in connection with River Road Golf Course fire

On Nov. 3, police from multiple departments in London, Norfolk County, St. Thomas, Middlesex County, Hamilton and Toronto executed 15 search warrants, seizing various cannabis-based products, cocaine, growing equipment, and other drugs including oxycodone and hydromorphone.

The drugs seized in this investigation have an estimated street value of more than $32 million, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

“Legalization has absolutely not removed organized crime involvement in this market, what you are seeing today with Project Gainsborough is one more concrete example of this,” said Walker.

Police also seized six firearms, ammunition, and more than $53,000 in Canadian currency, as well as six vehicles worth a combined value of $163,000.

“We know where we find illegal drug trafficking we often find weapons dangerous to our community and this project was no exception,” said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight, Criminal Investigation Division, London Police Service.

0:41 Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say Drug and gun trafficking ring dismantled in GTA, police say – May 22, 2020

A total of 21 people have been charged with 118 offences, including criminal organization-related offences, those under the controlled substances act and the cannabis act.

“For criminals that aim to jeopardize the safety of our communities by trafficking these illegal commodities – the OPP and our partners in law enforcement will continue to relentlessly pursue them, seize their property and dismantle their operations,” said Cox.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon arrest, three of the accused were held in custody. The remaining 18 were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London on various dates in November and December.