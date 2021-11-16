Edmonton Elks visit Argos in Game 2 of their 7-day odyssey

Send this page to someone via email

Stop No. 2 on the long and grueling journey for the Edmonton Elks is in Toronto on Tuesday, as they face the Argos from BMO Field.

It’s the second of three games on this seven-day road trip.

The Elks stayed in Regina on Sunday and then flew out to Toronto on Monday morning.

The team held meetings and a short walkthrough but won’t practice before the game on Tuesday in Toronto or before Friday’s game in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius says this whole week is a new experience.

“Something I’ve never done before. Having to go play a game without a practice, it will be different for sure. And then we do it again (on Friday) so maybe we’ll be pros at doing this by the end of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks are on an eight-game losing streak after Sunday’s 29-24 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The club record for most consecutive losses is 13, set back in parts of the 1963 and 1964 seasons.

Sunday’s loss saw the Elks erase a 17-7 deficit to eventually take the lead by a point in the fourth quarter before falling to the Riders.

Cornelius is showing signs of improvement after a stretch of where he threw six interceptions and only three touchdowns in a three-game span. In his last four games, Cornelius has thrown six touchdown passes to one interception and has surpassed Trevor Harris as the Elks leading passer with 1,608 yards.

Unfortunately, Cornelius has yet to find his first win as a starter and set a franchise record to become the first starting quarterback in team history to lose his first six starts of his career.

LISTEN BELOW

Edmonton Elks head coach Jamie Elizondo says playing well in close games and losing is very frustrating

The offence will welcome two regular starters back for Tuesday’s game.

Story continues below advertisement

Running back James Wilder Junior returns after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Wilder Jr. is currently fourth in the CFL in rushing with 714 yards.

Derel Walker is back with the receiving core after missing two games with hip, ankle and groin issues. Walker is currently second on the team in receiving, with 468 yards.

Leading receiving Greg Ellingson (687 yards) remains out with a hip injury.

The Elks will add the team’s co-sack leader (4) Thomas Costigan after missing the last two games with a quad injury. Offensive lineman Justin Renfrow is back after missing two games with a knee injury, while linebacker Shaydon Phillip will return of the team’s disabled list. Defensive back Afolabi Laguda has also been added to the active roster. Defensive end Chris Casher will come of the expanded 50-man roster and has been placed on the practice roster.

LISTEN BELOW

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on the return of James Wilder Jr. and Derel Walker to the offence

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Story continues below advertisement

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: James Wilder Jr. (fullback: James Tuck)

Offensive line: Kyle Saxelid, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, David Beard, Matt O’Donnell, Steven Nielsen

Receivers: Armanti Edwards, Derel Walker, Jalen Tolliver, Shai Ross, Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive line: Antonio Simmons, Jake Ceresna, Chris Nelson, Kwaku Boateng

Linebackers: Nyles Morgan, Kieshawn Bierria, Derrick Moncrief

Defensive backs: Nafees Lyon, Trumaine Washington, Jordan Hoover, Aaron Grymes, Jonathon Rose

You can hear live coverage of Tuesday’s game between the Elks and the Argos on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kickoff 4:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from BMO Field in Toronto will be at 5:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from two-time Grey Cup Champion and former Edmonton offensive lineman Blake Dermott.