Morley Scott’s ‘Postcards from the Road’ with the Edmonton Elks

It’s never been done before, at least not in the CFL modern era, but the Edmonton Elks are about to play three games in seven days — all on the road.

This road trip will open up on Saturday afternoon in Regina and it will include travel to three provinces with stops in Toronto and Vancouver. When the Elks return home after the game Nov. 19 against the B.C. Lions, they will have travelled almost 5,000 kilometres.

Read more: Edmonton Elks prepare for an unprecedented road trip of 3 games in 7 days

Postcards from the Road will be a behind-the-scenes look at this trip through my eyes, including candid, or not-so-candid, shots from the airports, hotels, stadiums and cities I am visiting.

We will get some behind-the-scenes shots from the trip that will hopefully let you understand more about what it’s like to travel with a professional football team.

— Morley Scott

This story post will be updated daily starting Friday, Nov. 12. Check back here for Morley’s behind-the-scenes takes and watch the adventure unfold on the 630 CHED Instagram page.