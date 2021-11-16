Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police search for possibly armed man spotted in Sept-Îles in northeastern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 11:07 am
Provincial police published a photo, provided by a citizen, of a man who appears to be carrying a silver-barrelled firearm. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Provincial police published a photo, provided by a citizen, of a man who appears to be carrying a silver-barrelled firearm. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Sûreté du Québec handout

Quebec provincial police are asking people in Sept-Îles, Que., to stay indoors with a manhunt underway after a possibly armed man was spotted.

Police say the area where the suspect was seen is bordered by Perreault, Noël and Radisson avenues in the town of just over 25,000 people, about 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no reports of injuries.

Provincial police published a photo, provided by a citizen, of a man who appears to be carrying a silver-barrelled firearm, dressed in black clothes with gloves and a backpack. His face appears to be masked.

Authorities say the suspect could be dangerous and are asking people to lock their doors, stay away from their windows and call 911 if they spot him.

The local school board says classes were suspended at two nearby schools, with students told to stay home or stay put if they were already at school.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagSQ tagQuebec provincial police tagManhunt tagRifle tagQuebec manhunt tagArmed man tagSept-Iles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers