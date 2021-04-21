Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial police in 4 regions to take part in body camera pilot project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 12:38 pm
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public security minister says provincial police will take part in a body camera pilot project.

Geneviève Guilbault told reporters Wednesday the plan will be announced in the coming days and will involve provincial police officers stationed in four regions.

Montreal police officers were the first police force in Quebec to take part in a body camera pilot project, between May 2016 and April 2017.

READ MORE: Sûreté du Québec bought 169 body cameras three years ago, never used them

The city’s police force produced a report in 2019 concluding cameras had little impact on police interventions, created logistical issues and left officers feeling like they were under surveillance.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, however, has said recently she’s in favour of police wearing body cameras and that she is open to Montreal taking part in the provincial pilot project.

Guilbault says there is a lot to consider regarding police body cameras, including storing footage captured by the cameras and the costs associated with outfitting officers.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
