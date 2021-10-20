Menu

Crime

Former SQ officer accused of leaking information to suspects

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 8:00 am
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec has arrested a former retired investigator whom it accuses of having been a mole in its ranks, police announced Tuesday.

According to the SQ internal investigations department, the former police officer sent privileged information to suspects targeted by a criminal investigation.

The allegations stem from a 2016 investigation into organized crime in the Outaouais region.

Read more: 4 Montreal police officers charged after investigation into allegations of corruption

The 54-year-old former officer from Gatineau is facing several charges, including obstruction of justice and breach of trust, the SQ said Tuesday.

The former officer is scheduled to appear in court in Gatineau on Nov. 17.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
