Edmonton’s first 2-phase parking ban of season begins Tuesday night

As has become tradition after Edmonton’s first big snowfall of the season, a parking ban will soon come into effect Tuesday evening — but how it works will be different this year.

This is the first season the City of Edmonton is putting into practice a new two-phase parking ban, which was announced last year but never declared due to a lack of snow.

Here’s how it will work:

Phase 1: Arterial and collector roads, bus routes and business improvement areas are cleared. Drivers may continue to park on their residential street during Phase 1

Phase 2 (begins after Phase 1): Residential and industrial roads are cleared. Drivers may park in their driveway, in a parking space on a neighbours’ property with their permission, or on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is allowed normally

Phase 1 will begin on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and is anticipated to last about 48 hours.

Phase 2 could take anywhere from seven to nine days, according to the city. In each phase, residents will be allowed to park on the streets again once they have been cleared.

A snowfall warning declared by Environment Canada over the weekend remained in effect Tuesday, and the national weather agency said between 10 and 35 centimetres of the white stuff could accumulate by end of day.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, strong northerly winds with gusts of up to 70 km/h will develop over portions of central Alberta Tuesday morning and continue for most of the day. Visibility may be reduced in blowing snow.

The city said Edmonton streets will be cleared on a priority basis. Priority 1 roads include arterial roads and business improvement areas. These are cleared within 36 hours of the end of snowfall, according to the city.

Priority 2 includes collector roads and bus routes, and are cleared within 48 hours.

Priority 3 include industrial roads, which are cleared to bare pavement standard within five days, and rural roads, which are maintained to a level snowpack within five days following the end of snowfall.

Priority 4 are residential roads and alleys, which are cleared once a five-centimetre snowpack has formed. These roads are not cleared to bare pavement.

Residents are encouraged to make a plan for where they are going to park when a ban comes into effect. People can sign up on the City of Edmonton’s website to receive an email alert when a parking ban is declared.

The city will provide more details at a news conference later in the morning.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News