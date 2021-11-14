Environment Canada warns of snow, rough driving conditions for much of central, western Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Though there are still 37 days until winter officially begins, Mother Nature is showing her true colours as many head west to hit the slopes.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for central Alberta and weather warnings for much of the western part of the province.

A bit of a mixed bag is predicted over the next 24 hours, which includes snow, rain and freezing rain.

About five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected for areas near Nordegg, Rocky Mountain House and Edson by Monday evening while two to five centimetres can be expected for areas west and southwest of Edmonton, according to the government agency.

An additional 10-15 cm is likely overnight Monday from the B.C. border near Hinton and Grande Prairie east through Edmonton and into Saskatchewan for a total of 10-20 cm by Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the Lake Louise Fire Department issued a tweet saying there was a heavy snowfall that created low visibility and slick conditions on Highway 1 between Banff and Lake Louise.

Environment Canada said as of Tuesday, winds will increase from the northwest and blowing or drifting snow is likely before the winds weaken later in the day.