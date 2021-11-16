Vandals target Millbrook Royal Canadian Legion, Peterborough district masonic branches

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating after paint was found tossed onto buildings in the village of Millbrook, including a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

On Tuesday morning, officers were at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 on King Street East after red paint and white “infinity” symbols were found on the building.

The white infinity sign on a blue background is the Métis Flag for Louis Riel Day which falls on Tuesday. The day commemorates the execution of Louis Riel in 1885 for defending Métis’ rights.

The infinity symbols were also painted onto the adjacent J.B. Hall Lodge 145 at 11 King St. E. which belongs to the Peterborough District Masonic Association.

View image in full screen White symbols painted on the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 building in Millbrook. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

View image in full screen Symbols were painted on the Peterborough District Masonic Association’s lodge. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Millbrook is located in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of the city, and is in the juridisiction of the Peterborough Police Service.

Police have yet to comment on their investigation.

.@PtboPolice are investigating overnight vandalism at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 in @MillbrookON. A building next door has also been damaged by paint #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/24OqO7u1VJ — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 16, 2021

