Crime

Vandals target Millbrook Royal Canadian Legion, Peterborough district masonic branches

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 10:16 am
Peterborough police are investigating after paint was tossed onto the Royal Canadian Legion in the village of Millbrook. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating after paint was tossed onto the Royal Canadian Legion in the village of Millbrook. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police are investigating after paint was found tossed onto buildings in the village of Millbrook, including a branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

On Tuesday morning, officers were at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 on King Street East after red paint and white “infinity” symbols were found on the building.

The white infinity sign on a blue background is the Métis Flag for Louis Riel Day which falls on Tuesday. The day commemorates the execution of Louis Riel in 1885 for defending Métis’ rights.

Read more: Suspect sought after ‘hate-related’ graffiti spray-painted in Toronto, police say

The infinity symbols were also painted onto the adjacent J.B. Hall Lodge 145 at 11 King St. E. which belongs to the Peterborough District Masonic Association.

White symbols painted on the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 building in Millbrook. View image in full screen
White symbols painted on the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402 building in Millbrook. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

 

Symbols were painted on the Peterborough District Masonic Association’s lodge. View image in full screen
Symbols were painted on the Peterborough District Masonic Association’s lodge. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Millbrook is located in Cavan Monaghan Township, south of the city, and is in the juridisiction of the Peterborough Police Service.

Police have yet to comment on their investigation.

— More to come.

 

