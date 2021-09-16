Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after ‘hate-related’ graffiti spray-painted in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 6:46 pm
Police released this security image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this security image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re seeking a suspect after “hate-related” graffiti was spray-painted in the city.

Police said in a news release that on Saturday just before 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of Eastern and Knox avenues.

Officers said earlier in the day, after 6 a.m., a man was in the area and spray-painted hate graffiti on the front of three buildings.

Police allege the same person is believed to have targeted buildings in the area of Front and John streets.

“After consultation with the service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” the news release said without providing further details.

The man was described as being six feet tall, 220 pounds and had a heavy build.

Investigators released images of a suspect on Thursday, as well as a security video.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

