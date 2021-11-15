COVID-19: B.C. reports 1,270 new cases over 72 hours, along with 16 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials reported 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia over a 72-hour span, along with 16 additional deaths.

There were 502 cases from Friday to Saturday while 387 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 381 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 417 were in the Fraser Health region, 121 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 275 were in the Interior Health region, 183 were in Island Health, and 274 were in Northern Health.

The case totals bring the province’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 474, down from 498 on Friday.

There are 3,837 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. The province last recorded fewer than 4,000 active cases on Aug. 12.

The number of people in hospital with the disease fell by eight to 376. Of those patients, 116 were in intensive care, a decline of eight from Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates is 3.9 per cent, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 7.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,273.

There have been 213,020 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

The province said 90.7 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

The province said people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.2 per cent of cases from Nov. 5 to 11, and 66.9 per cent of hospitalizations from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11.

