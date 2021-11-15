B.C. storm causing cellphone network disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

Intense rain causing flooding, forcing evacuations, triggering mudslides, and trapping motorists in southwest British Columbia, is also disrupting cell phone service.

Some B.C. mobility customers “may be experiencing a service outage due to multiple fibre cuts” caused by the adverse weather conditions, Bell said.

“We are working with our partners to restore services as quickly and safely as possible,” Bell said in a statement.

Telus said its network is not affected, but a Telus customer struggling to connect with a cellphone user on another network may experience network disruptions.

“If will understandably lead people to believe the issue may be with their cellphone or network,” Telus said in a statement.

Global News has also reached out to Rogers Communications for comment.

—with files from Amy Judd and Kathy Michaels