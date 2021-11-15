Menu

News

B.C. storm causing cellphone network disruptions

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Dozens of travellers left stranded on B.C. roads after heavy rain, mudslides' Dozens of travellers left stranded on B.C. roads after heavy rain, mudslides
WATCH: Relentless rain over the weekend has led to a mess on several major roads in B.C. The biggest issue is near Agassiz - in the District of Kent - where several landslides and road washouts have left drivers stranded, most of them, overnight. Emily Lazatin reports.

Intense rain causing flooding, forcing evacuations, triggering mudslides, and trapping motorists in southwest British Columbia, is also disrupting cell phone service.

Some B.C. mobility customers “may be experiencing a service outage due to multiple fibre cuts” caused by the adverse weather conditions, Bell said.

Read more: Flooding and mudslides in B.C. wreak havoc on highways, forcing evacuations

“We are working with our partners to restore services as quickly and safely as possible,” Bell said in a statement.

Telus said its network is not affected, but a Telus customer struggling to connect with a cellphone user on another network may experience network disruptions.

“If will understandably lead people to believe the issue may be with their cellphone or network,” Telus said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Access between Lower Mainland and rest of B.C. compromised as mudslide closes Highway 99

Global News has also reached out to Rogers Communications for comment.

—with files from Amy Judd and Kathy Michaels

