North Pickering having a hog of a time with wild boars on the loose

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in North Pickering, Ont., have been trying to get a handle on a wild boar situation for the past two weeks.

Both Pickering Animal Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Services have been working together to capture 14 pigs on the loose.

Lindsey Narraway, supervisor with Pickering Animal Services, said there haven’t been too many issues yet, but that’s why it is important to rein them in.

“Just like any pig, they can get into people’s gardens, farmers’ fields and they can just be really destructive,” says Narraway.

Read more: Video shows moose crashing party in northern Ontario shed

They’ve been spotted in a number of places crossing rural roads and heading into various farm fields. Narraway, who has been helping the MNR, says it’s been a task trying to find these pigs.

Story continues below advertisement

Pickering resident Dave Haughton found six of them while driving down a sideroad in North Pickering.

The MNR says they appear to be Eurasian wild boars, but it’s not clear where they may have come from.

“It’s a job that I think you need a lot of patience. Staff with the MNR have been on site since day one that they have received these reports.”

The sightings have been reported from as far back as Nov. 2. Officials with the MNR say people should be careful if they do spot the pigs, and warn not to approach or feed them.

If you do see any of the pigs on the run, you can contact the Ministry at wildpigs@ontario.ca or call their wild pig hotline at 1-833-933-2355.

Advertisement