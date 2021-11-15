Protester assaulted outside of Milton’s restaurant in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a woman protesting outside of Milton’s restaurant in Kitchener was assaulted over the weekend.
They say officers were called to King Street East and Fairway Road South on Saturday at around 4 p.m. for a report of assault.
Police say a small group of protesters were outside the restaurant when an unknown man allegedly assaulted the woman before attempting to take her cellphone.
They say the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.
Police are describing the suspect as 20 to 30 years old and around five feet seven inches tall with an athletic build.
He was wearing a black hoody with a blue jean jacket, cargo-style army pants, a baseball hat, blue shoes and a mask.
