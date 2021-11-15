Menu

Crime

Protester assaulted outside of Milton’s restaurant in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 2:38 pm
Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener restaurant

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a woman protesting outside of Milton’s restaurant in Kitchener was assaulted over the weekend.

They say officers were called to King Street East and Fairway Road South on Saturday at around 4 p.m. for a report of assault.

Read more: Video shows man with a service dog being forcibly removed from Kitchener, Ont. restaurant

Police say a small group of protesters were outside the restaurant when an unknown man allegedly assaulted the woman before attempting to take her cellphone.

They say the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Read more: Quebec landlord ordered to pay $14,000 after refusing family with service dog

Police are describing the suspect as 20 to 30 years old and around five feet seven inches tall with an athletic build.

He was wearing a black hoody with a blue jean jacket, cargo-style army pants, a baseball hat, blue shoes and a mask.

