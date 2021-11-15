SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 6 new cases, 2 in schools

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Public Health says young children, loosening of restrictions attributed to increase in COVID-19 cases' Peterborough Public Health says young children, loosening of restrictions attributed to increase in COVID-19 cases
In the Peterborough Public Health region, 84.1 per cent of residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated. Still, the area is seeing an uptick in cases and mimicking a provincial trend in the same direction. Noor Ibrahim spoke with the health unit's indecent commander Donna Churipuy about where the trend is heading.

Peterborough Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases saw a slight dip.

Its COVID tracker update issued around 11:15 a.m., shows 25 active cases of COVID-19, down from 27 on Friday.

Read more: COVID-19: Deadline approaching to get second dose in time for Christmas

Other data on Monday from the regional health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

  • Outbreaks: None active. A workplace outbreak at Home Instead on Charlotte Street was reported resolved on Friday. Declared Nov. 4, there were four cases associated with the outbreak. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.
  • Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,947 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
  • Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.
  • Variant of concern cases: 1,151 — unchanged since Friday’s update (1,151). The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.
  • Resolved cases: 1898 — eight more cases since Friday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.
  • Close contacts: 127 — up from 107 reported on Friday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
  • Hospitalizations: 91 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, unchanged since last Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported two active COVID-19 admission. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.
  • COVID-19 exposure: 75.3 per cent of all cases (1,466) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.1 per cent (392 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined.
  • Testing: More than 64,150 people have been tested for COVID-19.
  • Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. Health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — Prince of Wales Public School in Peterborough. The school board is dealing with 11 other cases at seven schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported one active case among schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Monday morning: St.Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough. The school board is dealing with seven other cases at three other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

Trent University reported one active case at its Peterborough campus on Monday morning and none at the Durham campus. The university reports 95 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college announced last week in-person classes and services will resume in January 2022.

Click to play video: 'Key takeaways as Covid cases increase in Ontario' Key takeaways as Covid cases increase in Ontario

Vaccination

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Story continues below advertisement

Nov. 15-19: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Road in Peterborough. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPeterborough Public Health taghow many cases in Peterborough? tagPeterborough covid cases tagPeterborough COVID-19 cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers