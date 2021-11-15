Global News Morning Toronto November 15 2021 9:46am 05:18 Key takeaways as Covid cases increase in Ontario Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch shares his insight on the upwards trend in Covid cases in Ontario, tips to mitigate the trend and other Covid headlines. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374206/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374206/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?