Global News Morning Toronto
November 15 2021 9:46am
05:18

Key takeaways as Covid cases increase in Ontario

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch shares his insight on the upwards trend in Covid cases in Ontario, tips to mitigate the trend and other Covid headlines.

