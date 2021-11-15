Canada November 15 2021 9:54am 01:35 COVID-19: Deadline approaching for second dose in time for Christmas As a rise in COVID cases continues to pose a problem locally, the deadline to get vaccinated before Christmas is fast approaching. COVID-19: Deadline approaching to get second dose in time for Christmas REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374212/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8374212/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?