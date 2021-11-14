Alberta to announce affordable child care deal with Ottawa on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ministers are scheduled to make an announcement on Monday about an agreement Alberta and the federal government have reached on affordable child care.

The feds had previously announced plans for a universal $10-a-day system by 2026.

Eight provinces and territories have signed on, but Alberta was unable to get pen to paper before the federal election writ dropped.

– With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith