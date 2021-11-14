Menu

Canada

Alberta to announce affordable child care deal with Ottawa on Monday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 8:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta not part of feds’ $10/day daycare' Alberta not part of feds’ $10/day daycare
Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals want to make sure child care is a big issue on the campaign trail. Before the election, the Liberals signed deals with nearly every province to have universal $10-per-day daycare in place by 2026, but Alberta didn't sign on the dotted line. As Tom Vernon reports, the UCP says it wasn't for lack of trying. – Aug 17, 2021

Premier Jason Kenney, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ministers are scheduled to make an announcement on Monday about an agreement Alberta and the federal government have reached on affordable child care.

Read more: Conversations continue over whether Alberta will sign on to federal child-care program

The feds had previously announced plans for a universal $10-a-day system by 2026.

Eight provinces and territories have signed on, but Alberta was unable to get pen to paper before the federal election writ dropped.

– With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith

