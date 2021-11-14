Quebec reports 634 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 634 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and four more deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by nine from the day before to 189, while the number of patients in intensive care dipped by two to 42.

The seven-day average for new cases stands at 639.

Of the latest reported infections, 387 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

Authorities say 2,291 first doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours on top of 4,166 second doses.

The province’s public health institute says about 91 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent are considered fully immunized with two shots.