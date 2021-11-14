Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 14 2021 1:20pm
04:27

How antiviral pills could help treat COVID-19

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Horacio Bach, explains how COVID-19 could soon be treatable with a pill.

Advertisement

Video Home