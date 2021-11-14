Menu

Health

2 new Saskatchewan COVID-19 deaths; 53 new cases reported Saturday

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 12:45 pm
File: A health-care worker checks on a patient in the ICU at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. in September 2021. View image in full screen
File: A health-care worker checks on a patient in the ICU at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. in September 2021. Files / Global News

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday as more active infections were added to Saskatchewan’s tally.

That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the province to 893.

Read more: Woman whose cancer surgery in Alberta was delayed says she’s worse off now

The Saskatchewan government update includes 53 new cases, bringing the overall infection total to 79,387. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 117.

The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 134 from 137 on Thursday.

The majority of new cases are in the Far North West, North Central, Saskatoon, Central West, Central East, Regina, South Central and South East region of the province.

Saskatchewan’s active infections sit at 1,324. Regina’s zone leads with 251 cases.

Read more: Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials

As of Saturday, a total of 168 people have been hospitalized, including 120 inpatient hospitalizations, and 48 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 168 patients, 108 (64.3 per cent) were not fully vaccinated. 12 people are receiving out-of-province ICU care.

Click to play video: 'Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays' Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays
Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays
