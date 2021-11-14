2 new Saskatchewan COVID-19 deaths; 53 new cases reported Saturday

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday as more active infections were added to Saskatchewan’s tally.
That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the province to 893.
The Saskatchewan government update includes 53 new cases, bringing the overall infection total to 79,387. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 117.
The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 134 from 137 on Thursday.
The majority of new cases are in the Far North West, North Central, Saskatoon, Central West, Central East, Regina, South Central and South East region of the province.
Saskatchewan’s active infections sit at 1,324. Regina’s zone leads with 251 cases.
As of Saturday, a total of 168 people have been hospitalized, including 120 inpatient hospitalizations, and 48 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 168 patients, 108 (64.3 per cent) were not fully vaccinated. 12 people are receiving out-of-province ICU care.
