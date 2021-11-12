Toronto school moving to remote learning after 18 COVID-19 cases detected

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto Catholic school is temporarily closing to in-person learning after 18 COVID-19 cases were detected.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, located on Saffron Crescent in Etobicoke, near Highway 427 and Rathburn Road, is dismissed effective Monday.

TCDSB spokesperson Shazia Vlahos said in a statement that 17 COVID-19 cases are among students and one is a staff member.

“A whole school dismissal is recommended as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” Vlahos said.

“The whole school dismissal may last up to 14 days, but the length may vary depending on the investigation.”

Students and staff will move to remote learning during the closure.

2/4: TPH has identified 18 #COVID19 cases in this setting, with eight new cases reported today. We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 12, 2021

Vlahos said Toronto Public Health has reached out to close contacts and asked them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

The statement said take-home PCR testing kits are available for staff and students at the school.

“The school community has been informed and further updates, including date of return, will be provided once available,” Vlahos said.

