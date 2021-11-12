Menu

Crime

Man found guilty of stabbing his mother to death in Toronto’s PATH system

By Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Sister of 21-year-old man on trial for fatally stabbing his mother to death takes stand' Sister of 21-year-old man on trial for fatally stabbing his mother to death takes stand
WATCH ABOVE: As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Rae Cara Carrington’s daughter says their father turned them against her.

A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 51-year-old mother in Toronto’s PATH system more than two years ago.

Twenty-one-year-old Duncan Sinclair was convicted Friday in the killing of Rae Cara Carrington at her workplace.

On April 10, 2019, Sinclair went to Fast Fresh Foods in the PATH system armed with a knife and stabbed Carrington multiple times.

She died at the scene.

Read more: Sister of man on trial for mother’s murder testifies their dad turned them against her

At issue for the jury in the trial was the identity of the man seen on surveillance video at the restaurant at the time of the stabbing, as well as motive.

For a person to be convicted of first-degree murder, in most cases the killer must have shown premeditation.

The jury was shown video which captured the suspect pacing back and forth outside the restaurant for 14 minutes before he eventually walked in, spoke to Carrington, pulled out a large knife, chased her through the prep area, and stabbed her multiple times.

Four people had identified Sinclair as being the suspect captured on video.

Read more: 21-year-old man on trial for stabbing his mother to death in Toronto PATH food court in 2019

The Crown offered the theory that the attack was premeditated based on calls Sinclair made to different franchises attempting to find out the location his mother worked at.

The Crown also suggested that Sinclair had sided with his father in a domestic feud. At the time of Carrington’s death, Sinclair’s father was in custody “as a result of domestic and child abuse spanning over 30 years against Rae and the couple’s eight children.”

Two days after the killing, Sinclair, then 19, was arrested after an employee at the YMCA Employment Centre in Midland, Ont., noticed the man who had given the name “Daniel Williams” was searching a murder investigation in Toronto online.

Click to play video: '21-year-old man on trial for 1st-degree murder of his mother' 21-year-old man on trial for 1st-degree murder of his mother
