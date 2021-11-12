Menu

Canada

Woman critically injured after being hit by tractor trailer in North York: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 5:09 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 42-year-old woman is suffering from critical injuries after she was hit by a truck in North York on Friday, Toronto police say.

Police said in a news release that at around 8:16 a.m., officers were called to the area of Norfinch Drive and Finch Avenue West, just east of Highway 400, for reports of a collision.

The statement said that a 61-year-old man driving a tractor trailer south on Norfinch Drive made a right turn onto Finch Avenue West when he hit the woman.

Read more: Police investigating fatal crash after vehicle hits pole in Mississauga

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Officers are looking to speak to any witnesses, as well as anyone who may have relevant video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

