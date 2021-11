Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person has died after a vehicle crashed into a pole early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Rathburn and Creditview roads at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said a vehicle hit a pole and one person was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are trying to confirm if a second vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

View image in full screen A photo of the crash scene near Rathburn and Creditview roads. Robbie Ford / Global News

UPDATE

– We have one vehicle into a pole & attempting to confirm if a 2nd vehicle involved

– N/B & S/B Creditview closed btw Rathburn & Melia

– Erindale @GOtransit still open

– Media officer @OfficerCannon will meet media in GO lot at 7:30am

– Use N/B C'view from Burnhamthorpe — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 12, 2021

