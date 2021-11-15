OPP looking for man known to frequent London, Strathroy and Sarnia

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Southwest Ontario.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is searching for Randy McPherson, 39, for breach of a statutory release.

McPherson is described as, five foot five inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say McPherson has numerous tattoos, including a right arm with a full sleeve and lettering above his left and right eyebrows.

His left wrist also has Peyton written on it, a cobweb on his left elbow, and a teardrop on his right cheek, police said.

McPherson also reportedly has several other tattoos on his arms and torso.

He is currently serving a three-year sentence for robbery and armed robbery and is known to frequent the London, Strathroy and Sarnia areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. or Crimestoppers.