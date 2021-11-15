Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking for man known to frequent London, Strathroy and Sarnia

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 10:40 am
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender, Randy McPherson, 39, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release. View image in full screen
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender, Randy McPherson, 39, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release. Supplied by Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Southwest Ontario.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is searching for Randy McPherson, 39, for breach of a statutory release.

McPherson is described as, five foot five inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say McPherson has numerous tattoos, including a right arm with a full sleeve and lettering above his left and right eyebrows.

Read more: Thamesford grandmother remembered as ‘helping spirit’ after fatal crash

His left wrist also has Peyton written on it, a cobweb on his left elbow, and a teardrop on his right cheek, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

McPherson also reportedly has several other tattoos on his arms and torso.

He is currently serving a three-year sentence for robbery and armed robbery and is known to frequent the London, Strathroy and Sarnia areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. or Crimestoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police taglps tagSarnia tagCanada-Wide Warrant tagStrathroy tagCrimestoppers tagrepeat offender parole enforcement tagr.o.p.e. tagRandy McPherson tagSouthwest Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers