Extended snow route parking ban goes into effect in Winnipeg Saturday

Thanks to the snowstorm that hit Winnipeg Thursday, the city has announced an extended snow route parking ban, which comes into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday, in an effort to get the streets cleared.

The ban prohibits parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m., and will stay in place until clearing is complete.

Anyone whose vehicle is violating the ban could receive a $100 ticket and/or be towed.

Drivers are asked to check for snow route signs on their streets, download the Know Your Zone app, or contact 311 for more information.

The city’s regular annual snow route parking ban takes effect Dec. 1.

