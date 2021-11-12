Menu

Traffic

Extended snow route parking ban goes into effect in Winnipeg Saturday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 3:09 pm
A grader plows a Winnipeg street.
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. Randall Paull / Global News / File

Thanks to the snowstorm that hit Winnipeg Thursday, the city has announced an extended snow route parking ban, which comes into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday, in an effort to get the streets cleared.

The ban prohibits parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m., and will stay in place until clearing is complete.

Read more: Winnipeg to start city-wide snow clearing Thursday night

Anyone whose vehicle is violating the ban could receive a $100 ticket and/or be towed.

Drivers are asked to check for snow route signs on their streets, download the Know Your Zone app, or contact 311 for more information.

The city’s regular annual snow route parking ban takes effect Dec. 1.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro on storm-related power outages' Manitoba Hydro on storm-related power outages
Manitoba Hydro on storm-related power outages
