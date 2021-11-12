Calgary police charge 3rd person in northeast homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a woman with second-degree murder. This is the third person charged in connection with the death of 37-year-old Blake Louis Walker.

Walker was found dead in a parking lot of a northeast apartment complex on June 25.

Since then, police have laid first-degree murder charges against two people, 27-year-old Austen Cole Jamieson and 29-year-old Sajid Courtland Holloway.

“This investigation has required us to collect evidence through the course of many months in order to find those responsible,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the CPS homicide unit.

“While our homicide unit has seen a heavy case load as of late, we continue to ensure each investigation is given the priority they so rightly deserve.”

Maryann Smith, 21, of Calgary is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Smith made her first court appearance on Friday.