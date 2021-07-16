2 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary man last month

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid first-degree murder charges against two people in the death of a man last month in the northeast community of Rundle.

The body of 37-year-old Blake Walker was found in an alley in the 2600 block of 38 Street N.E. on June 25.

His truck had been discovered in the nearby community of Dover.

Police have charged 27-year-old Austen Cole Jamieson and 29-year-old Sajid Courtland Holloway with first-degree murder.

“This investigation is ongoing,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

“We thank the public for their assistance and remind everyone to share information with us, so that we can make sure public safety is maintained.”

Both men are expected to appear on July 20.