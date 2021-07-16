Menu

Crime

2 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary man last month

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 9:43 pm
First degree murder charges have been laid in the death of Blake Walker, whose body was found June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
First degree murder charges have been laid in the death of Blake Walker, whose body was found June 25, 2021. File/Global News

Calgary police have laid first-degree murder charges against two people in the death of a man last month in the northeast community of Rundle.

The body of 37-year-old Blake Walker was found in an alley in the 2600 block of 38 Street N.E. on June 25.

Read more: Search for suspects continues as police investigate stabbing death of Calgary father

His truck had been discovered in the nearby community of Dover.

Police have charged 27-year-old Austen Cole Jamieson and 29-year-old Sajid Courtland Holloway with first-degree murder.

“This investigation is ongoing,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

“We thank the public for their assistance and remind everyone to share information with us, so that we can make sure public safety is maintained.”

Both men are expected to appear on July 20.

