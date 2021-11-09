Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary police identify Mayland Heights homicide victim

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 6:53 pm
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the northeast community of Mayland Heights. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the northeast community of Mayland Heights. Matthew Conrod/Global News

Calgary police identified the victim of a fatal assault over the weekend as 65-year-old Raymond William Senecal.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a disturbance inside a unit in an apartment building in the 1800 block of 14 Avenue N.E.

When they arrived, police found a man’s body inside the apartment.

Read more: Calgary’s homicide unit investigating early morning death in Mayland Heights

Police said Tuesday they do not have a suspect description but believe “multiple offenders were involved” and may have removed items from the home that they are trying to sell.

“In this case, the victim was targeted while he was inside his own residence,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“This case is unsettling for many, and we are really looking for the public’s assistance to help direct our investigators. There are people out there who may have seen something or might even know who is involved.”

If you have information, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said Senecal is Calgary’s 18th homicide victim of 2021.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
